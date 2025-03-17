Women's Cricket Revolution: A Catalyst for Change in India

The achievements of India's women's cricket team have not only transformed the sport itself but have changed public perceptions towards women athletes, said star batsman Virat Kohli. Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit in Bengaluru, Kohli highlighted the team's success at the Commonwealth and Asian Games, as well as its impressive rankings in International Cricket Council standings.

Over recent years, the team has ignited enhanced interest and commercial viability within the sport, according to Kohli. "You can't just look at the men for the improvement of sport; it has to be a collective sports culture," Kohli remarked. The emergence of the Women's Premier League (WPL) has significantly elevated the profile of women's cricket, marking a major milestone since the men's league inception in 2008.

The ripple effect of these achievements extends beyond cricket. Moya Dodd, former Australia soccer player, noted at the Summit that the success witnessed in women's cricket could inspire and facilitate growth in other women's sports across India. She emphasized the powerful, cultural shift catalyzed by the WPL and its potential to drive gender equality in sports.

