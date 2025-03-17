Left Menu

Women's Cricket Revolution: A Catalyst for Change in India

India's women's cricket team has profoundly impacted sports perceptions, fostering increased engagement and commercial success. Their achievements, highlighted by medals in international competitions, have catalyzed growth, paving the way for women's participation in various sports. Virat Kohli advocates for collective cultural support towards developing women's sports infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:28 IST
Women's Cricket Revolution: A Catalyst for Change in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The achievements of India's women's cricket team have not only transformed the sport itself but have changed public perceptions towards women athletes, said star batsman Virat Kohli. Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit in Bengaluru, Kohli highlighted the team's success at the Commonwealth and Asian Games, as well as its impressive rankings in International Cricket Council standings.

Over recent years, the team has ignited enhanced interest and commercial viability within the sport, according to Kohli. "You can't just look at the men for the improvement of sport; it has to be a collective sports culture," Kohli remarked. The emergence of the Women's Premier League (WPL) has significantly elevated the profile of women's cricket, marking a major milestone since the men's league inception in 2008.

The ripple effect of these achievements extends beyond cricket. Moya Dodd, former Australia soccer player, noted at the Summit that the success witnessed in women's cricket could inspire and facilitate growth in other women's sports across India. She emphasized the powerful, cultural shift catalyzed by the WPL and its potential to drive gender equality in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025