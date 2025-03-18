Sports Highlights: From NFL Signings to NCAA Tournament Drama

The initial segment of this sports roundup centers on NFL signings, notably the Cincinnati Bengals inking Oren Burks for a two-year term. Despite his promising start with the Green Bay Packers as a third-round pick, Burks has had a varied career, including stints with the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Turning to athletics, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, a stellar performer with a decorated career, aims to secure a double triumph in the 1,500 meters both indoors and outdoors in forthcoming events in Nanjing and Tokyo. His ambition underlines his dedication to bagging a world title that has so far eluded him despite Olympic success.

On the basketball front, Duke maintains its lead in the AP Top 25 men's poll, heading into the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Houston follows closely, with both teams emerging victorious in their respective tournaments. As the NCAA Tournament approaches, West Virginia's exclusion has sparked controversy, prompting an investigation by the state's governor.

