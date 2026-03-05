Taiwanese Fans Rally for Name Recognition at World Baseball Classic
At the World Baseball Classic opener, Taiwanese fans showcased their national pride by displaying banners reading 'Team Taiwan!' rather than the official 'Chinese Taipei.' This highlights ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China over the island's international sports designation, as fans advocate for recognition under the name Taiwan.
Thousands of enthusiastic Taiwanese fans filled the Tokyo Dome on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic opener. Sporting banners that read 'Team Taiwan!' they expressed their desire for international recognition under this name, defying the official designation of 'Chinese Taipei.'
Taiwan traditionally competes as 'Chinese Taipei' to circumvent objections from China, which views the island as part of its territory. However, fans are increasingly pushing for Taiwan's recognition, reflecting a broader socio-political struggle.
Despite an unfortunate 3-0 loss against Australia, Taiwanese fans remain hopeful. With three more games in Pool C, they aim to reach the quarter-finals in the United States, all while proudly cheering for 'Team Taiwan.'
