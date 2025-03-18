Scott Robertson Concedes Battle for Overseas All Blacks Selection

Scott Robertson, the All Blacks coach, has ceased efforts to change New Zealand Rugby's selection policy for overseas players, stating that the current rules offer sufficient flexibility. The policy primarily focuses on home-based players to support domestic competition, though some have taken short-term overseas contracts during sabbaticals.

Speaking on the Rugby Direct podcast, Robertson explained his earlier calls for flexibility but revealed a new understanding of the policy's advantages. 'I've had time to evaluate our position and see the importance of maintaining strong pathways,' he remarked, highlighting the regulation's effectiveness.

Robertson faces challenges retaining talent like Richie Mo'unga, playing in Japan until 2027, but remains hopeful for the flyhalf's return. He emphasizes the All Blacks' need to keep top players linked regardless of their current location, planning ahead for future rugby success.

