Left Menu

Scott Robertson Concedes Battle for Overseas All Blacks Selection

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has given up on selecting overseas-based players, accepting New Zealand Rugby's rules. Despite previous calls for more flexibility, Robertson now believes the existing policy is sufficient. He aims to retain top talent in New Zealand, eyeing the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 07:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 07:06 IST
Scott Robertson Concedes Battle for Overseas All Blacks Selection

Scott Robertson, the All Blacks coach, has ceased efforts to change New Zealand Rugby's selection policy for overseas players, stating that the current rules offer sufficient flexibility. The policy primarily focuses on home-based players to support domestic competition, though some have taken short-term overseas contracts during sabbaticals.

Speaking on the Rugby Direct podcast, Robertson explained his earlier calls for flexibility but revealed a new understanding of the policy's advantages. 'I've had time to evaluate our position and see the importance of maintaining strong pathways,' he remarked, highlighting the regulation's effectiveness.

Robertson faces challenges retaining talent like Richie Mo'unga, playing in Japan until 2027, but remains hopeful for the flyhalf's return. He emphasizes the All Blacks' need to keep top players linked regardless of their current location, planning ahead for future rugby success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025