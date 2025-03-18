Left Menu

PV Sindhu Leads Strong Indian Contingent at Swiss Open 2025

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will lead India's charge at the Swiss Open 2025, facing Malvika Bansod in an exciting all-Indian match. Indian players Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy headline men's singles, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand compete in women's doubles, showcasing India's diverse talent in Basel, Switzerland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:03 IST
PV Sindhu Leads Strong Indian Contingent at Swiss Open 2025
PV Sindhu. (Photo- Badminton Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is set to lead the Indian challenge at the Swiss Open badminton tournament, which begins on Tuesday at St Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. The event, a Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 300 tournament, will see the world number 16 Sindhu, who clinched the 2022 Swiss Open title, face her compatriot and world number 28 Malvika Bansod in an exciting all-Indian first-round clash, as reported by Olympics.com.

Other Indian players in the women's singles draw include Anupama Upadhyaya, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Rakshitha Ramraj. In the men's singles category, another notable all-Indian duel is set for the first round, where India's top-ranked shuttler, world number 15 Lakshya Sen, will confront 2016 Swiss Open champion HS Prannoy.

Pride remains high among India's representatives in other categories as well. Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George are also participating in the men's singles, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, ranked number nine worldwide, take part in the women's doubles. Further bolstering India's presence are mixed doubles pairs Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh and Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath. In the singles categories, China's Shi Yu Qi and Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong have been named the top seeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

