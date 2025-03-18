Left Menu

IPL 2025: Uncapped Stars to Watch Out For

IPL 2025 is set to showcase emerging cricket talent, with several uncapped players poised to make significant impacts. IPL serves as a key platform for aspiring players like Robin Minz, Suryansh Shedge, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth, and Bevon Jacobs to shine and potentially secure spots in the national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:25 IST
IPL 2025: Uncapped Stars to Watch Out For
Vaibhav Suryanvanshi. (Photo: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Instagram/@vaibhav_sooryavanshi09). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a breeding ground for cricket's modern-day superstars, especially for Indian cricket. As IPL 2025 gets underway, a fresh cohort of uncapped players is set to take center stage, aiming to make a mark that could propel their cricketing careers to new heights.

One to watch is Robin Minz of Mumbai Indians, who is stepping into the IPL spotlight after an accident stalled his debut last year. Minz, a promising hitter from Jharkhand with a strike rate of 181, was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 65 lakh, showing confidence in his potential.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge has already proved his mettle during the 2024 domestic season, delivering match-winning performances. Also, keep an eye on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a surprising pick for Rajasthan Royals, and Andre Siddarth, the Tamil Nadu prodigy. Representing international talent is Bevon Jacobs for Mumbai Indians, bringing his explosive batting style from New Zealand to the IPL stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025