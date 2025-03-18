IPL 2025: Uncapped Stars to Watch Out For
IPL 2025 is set to showcase emerging cricket talent, with several uncapped players poised to make significant impacts. IPL serves as a key platform for aspiring players like Robin Minz, Suryansh Shedge, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth, and Bevon Jacobs to shine and potentially secure spots in the national team.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a breeding ground for cricket's modern-day superstars, especially for Indian cricket. As IPL 2025 gets underway, a fresh cohort of uncapped players is set to take center stage, aiming to make a mark that could propel their cricketing careers to new heights.
One to watch is Robin Minz of Mumbai Indians, who is stepping into the IPL spotlight after an accident stalled his debut last year. Minz, a promising hitter from Jharkhand with a strike rate of 181, was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 65 lakh, showing confidence in his potential.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge has already proved his mettle during the 2024 domestic season, delivering match-winning performances. Also, keep an eye on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a surprising pick for Rajasthan Royals, and Andre Siddarth, the Tamil Nadu prodigy. Representing international talent is Bevon Jacobs for Mumbai Indians, bringing his explosive batting style from New Zealand to the IPL stage.
