Braves Sign James McCann for Depth; Drama in NCAA & WNBA
The Atlanta Braves signed catcher James McCann to a minor league deal, providing depth as Sean Murphy recovers from injury. The NCAA and AP polls create a buzz as Duke retains the top spot and UCLA rises. Controversy stirs in the WNBA over male practice player tryouts, while NHL and MLB updates highlight crucial victories.
The Atlanta Braves bolstered their catching options on Monday by signing James McCann to a minor league deal. The veteran will support Sean Murphy, who is sidelined with a cracked rib, leaving Chadwick Tromp as the only fit catcher on the Braves' 40-man roster.
In NCAA news, Duke held firm as the No. 1 team in the AP men's basketball poll entering the tournament, despite losing star freshman Cooper Flagg to injury. UCLA topped the women's pre-tournament poll, echoing their seeding for the NCAA games.
Meanwhile, questions were raised in the WNBA when the Los Angeles Sparks sought male practice players, drawing a strong online backlash. On the field, key NHL and MLB games saw streaks broken and exciting comebacks as the Minnesota Wild overcame the Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Blue Jays edged the New York Yankees.
