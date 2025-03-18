New Zealand Triumphs Over Pakistan in Rain-Shortened T20 Thriller

In a gripping encounter at Dunedin, New Zealand edged out Pakistan with a five-wicket triumph in the second T20I of the series on Tuesday. Despite Pakistan showing resilience and improvement from their initial defeats, New Zealand's strategic play secured them a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Pakistan struggled to adapt to the Kiwi bowlers early on, save for pivotal contributions from Salman Ali Agha, who topped the score for his team with 46 runs. Supporting acts by Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi, bolstering the team's total to 135/9 in the rain-shortened 15-over match, were not enough.

New Zealand's response was swift and decisive. Tim Seifert, earning 'Player of the Tournament' accolades, and Finn Allen set a dynamic pace from the onset, establishing a solid foundation which, despite a mid-order stumble, saw Mitchell Hay navigate the hosts to victory with 11 balls remaining.

