Mumbai City FC's Rollercoaster Ride to ISL Playoffs

Mumbai City FC's journey to the Indian Super League (ISL) Playoffs was fraught with challenges, defying preseason expectations of dominance. The reigning ISL Cup holders grappled with inconsistencies and injury woes, finishing with nine wins, nine draws, and six losses, according to the league's official records.

Key players' injuries disrupted their momentum, yet the Islanders' trademark resilience enabled them to overcome adversities. In a crucial face-off during the final Matchweek, they delivered a commanding performance against Bengaluru FC to secure their third consecutive playoff appearance.

As they prepare to face Bengaluru FC again in Knockout 1, Mumbai City FC aims to put their struggles behind and focus on retaining their championship. Despite a shaky start and mid-season challenges, their landmark victory in the final showdown has rekindled hopes of reclaiming the coveted title. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)