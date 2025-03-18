Left Menu

Khelo India Para Games: Inspiring a New Generation of Para Athletes

The Khelo India Para Games (KIPG) is set for March 20-27 across three venues in New Delhi. Harvinder Singh, a Paralympic gold medallist, praised the event for motivating athletes and elevating para sports in India. The event will feature six sports, aiming to inspire top-tier competition.

As the Khelo India Para Games gears up for its second edition, renowned Paralympic gold medallist archer Harvinder Singh hails the competition's rigorous selection process and high standards as key motivators for athletes to excel.

The games are slated for March 20-27 in New Delhi, spanning three venues: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium, and Dr. Karni Singh shooting range. Featuring six sports, the event emphasizes excellence among India's top para athletes.

Reflecting on his past achievements and the growing recognition of para sports in India, Harvinder acknowledges the government's supportive schemes and increased private sponsorship as vital to the sport's development.

