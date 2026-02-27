Verona Paralympic Ceremony Faces Growing Boycott

The upcoming Paralympic opening ceremony in Verona is mired in controversy as several countries, including Finland, Ukraine, and the Czech Republic, have announced plans to boycott the event. The walkout stems from the inclusion of Russian athletes competing under their flag, despite Russia's continued conflict with Ukraine.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) granted Russian and Belarusian athletes the opportunity to compete under their national symbols, a decision made back in September 2025, which has drawn sharp criticism amid the ongoing geopolitical crises. Additional countries, including Latvia, Poland, and the Netherlands, also expressed intentions to snub the ceremony.

In response, IPC's Chief Brand and Communications Officer Craig Spence confirmed that while the ceremonial attendee list is dwindling, alternative arrangements are underway to ensure athletes are represented by filming content to be shown during the event. This verges on a record participation level at the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)