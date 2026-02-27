Left Menu

Verona Paralympic Ceremony Faces Growing Boycott

Verona is set to host the Paralympic opening ceremony amid protests from multiple countries, including Finland, Ukraine, and the Czech Republic, over the inclusion of Russian athletes competing under their own flag. The boycott highlights geopolitical tensions, as nations express their dissent ahead of the Milano Cortina Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:48 IST
Verona Paralympic Ceremony Faces Growing Boycott
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The upcoming Paralympic opening ceremony in Verona is mired in controversy as several countries, including Finland, Ukraine, and the Czech Republic, have announced plans to boycott the event. The walkout stems from the inclusion of Russian athletes competing under their flag, despite Russia's continued conflict with Ukraine.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) granted Russian and Belarusian athletes the opportunity to compete under their national symbols, a decision made back in September 2025, which has drawn sharp criticism amid the ongoing geopolitical crises. Additional countries, including Latvia, Poland, and the Netherlands, also expressed intentions to snub the ceremony.

In response, IPC's Chief Brand and Communications Officer Craig Spence confirmed that while the ceremonial attendee list is dwindling, alternative arrangements are underway to ensure athletes are represented by filming content to be shown during the event. This verges on a record participation level at the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Revenue Surge: Meeting the Targets with Innovation

Uttar Pradesh Revenue Surge: Meeting the Targets with Innovation

 India
2
Bill Clinton Denies Knowledge of Epstein's Crimes During House Hearing

Bill Clinton Denies Knowledge of Epstein's Crimes During House Hearing

 Global
3
Railways Triumphs at 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship

Railways Triumphs at 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship

 India
4
Global Stocks, AI Concerns, and Geopolitical Tensions Impact Market Trends

Global Stocks, AI Concerns, and Geopolitical Tensions Impact Market Trends

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026