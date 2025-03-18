Shan Masood Joins Leicestershire for 2025: A Strategic Move

Shan Masood, the seasoned Pakistan Test captain, has inked a deal to join Leicestershire for the 2025 season, enhancing their cricketing roster with his extensive experience and batting prowess. The 35-year-old, known for leading a Test series triumph over England, will bolster the Grace Road outfit once his participation in the Pakistan Super League concludes in May. He is expected to make his Leicestershire debut on May 31, where he will face his former county, Derbyshire.

The accomplished cricketer previously captained Yorkshire, amassing 1240 runs at an average of 53 over 15 matches in the 2023 season. Expressing his enthusiasm for joining Leicestershire, Masood lauded the club's strong roots and competitive spirit across formats. 'I am excited to have the chance to play all three formats for Leicestershire. I have always admired the club and have had great conversations with a lot of the team during the last three seasons,' he stated.

Masood praised the vibrant atmosphere at Uptonsteel County Ground, acknowledging the support from fans and the club's success in fostering young talent. With 70 international matches for Pakistan under his belt, where he scored 2938 runs including six centuries, Masood's arrival is poised to invigorate Leicestershire's lineup. 'It is an exciting time to join the Foxes,' he added, reflecting on his eagerness for the upcoming season with Leicestershire.

