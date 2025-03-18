BCCI Mulls Flexibility in Player Family Tour Policy Amid Mental Health Concerns

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering easing its policy regarding the accompaniment of players' families on international tours. Sources within the BCCI indicated that players desiring extended family presence during overseas tours may soon be able to request permission from the board.

This potential policy shift follows Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli's statements at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit. Kohli emphasized the emotional challenges players face without family support during rigorous tours, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

Kohli detailed the mental strain of being away from family, highlighting the importance of a supportive home environment. He lamented the lack of understanding surrounding the issue, suggesting the need for more empathy towards players' personal lives.

Currently, the BCCI allows limited family presence, with restrictions varying based on series and scheduling demands. With conversations about mental health gaining traction in sports, the board appears to be reconsidering its policy stance. Although no official announcement has been made, reports suggest players will need to submit requests under the new framework.

The packed international cricket calendar, including upcoming ICC events and bilateral series, might see this policy change offering players the flexibility to maintain a balance between professional and personal commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)