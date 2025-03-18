Left Menu

BCCI Mulls Flexibility in Player Family Tour Policy Amid Mental Health Concerns

The BCCI is contemplating a more flexible policy for players' families on international tours, potentially allowing extended stays. This move, influenced by Virat Kohli's remarks on the emotional toll of family absence, aligns with increasing focus on mental well-being in sports. Players may soon request exceptions from the board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:00 IST
BCCI Mulls Flexibility in Player Family Tour Policy Amid Mental Health Concerns
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo: ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering easing its policy regarding the accompaniment of players' families on international tours. Sources within the BCCI indicated that players desiring extended family presence during overseas tours may soon be able to request permission from the board.

This potential policy shift follows Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli's statements at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit. Kohli emphasized the emotional challenges players face without family support during rigorous tours, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

Kohli detailed the mental strain of being away from family, highlighting the importance of a supportive home environment. He lamented the lack of understanding surrounding the issue, suggesting the need for more empathy towards players' personal lives.

Currently, the BCCI allows limited family presence, with restrictions varying based on series and scheduling demands. With conversations about mental health gaining traction in sports, the board appears to be reconsidering its policy stance. Although no official announcement has been made, reports suggest players will need to submit requests under the new framework.

The packed international cricket calendar, including upcoming ICC events and bilateral series, might see this policy change offering players the flexibility to maintain a balance between professional and personal commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025