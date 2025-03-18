Left Menu

Dramatic Suspensions Rock Boxing Federation of India Amid Financial Scandal

Hemanta Kalita, Secretary General of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), and Treasurer Digvijay Singh were suspended due to financial irregularities. An investigation led by former Delhi High Court judge Sudhir Kumar Jain confirmed their misconduct, leading to a rejection of Kalita's nomination for BFI president.

In a tumultuous turn of events, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) suspended Secretary General Hemanta Kalita and Treasurer Digvijay Singh on Tuesday, citing financial irregularities. This decision followed an investigation by former Delhi High Court judge Sudhir Kumar Jain, who confirmed their involvement in unauthorized fund withdrawals and fraudulent billing. The inquiry was initiated after complaints emerged last month.

The findings, which highlighted a breach of fiduciary duties and responsibilities, prompted BFI President Ajay Singh to enforce suspensions to maintain integrity within the federation. As a consequence, Kalita's nomination for the presidential post was also rejected due to a mandatory cooling-off period required after serving two consecutive four-year terms.

The drama unfolds as Kalita's disqualification sets the stage for a competitive race for the president's position, with Ajay Singh, Rajesh Bhandari, and D. Chandrala vying for the role. The upcoming BFI elections, delayed and further complicated by ongoing objections to other nominations, are scheduled for March 28 during the Annual General Meeting in Gurugram.

