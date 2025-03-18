Legendary Brazilian Basketball Star Wlamir Marques Passes Away at 87

Wlamir Marques, hailed as one of Brazil's finest basketball players, has passed away at the age of 87. His former club, Corinthians, confirmed his death on Tuesday.

Marques was instrumental in Brazil's World Cup successes in 1959 and 1963 and also achieved two Olympic bronze medals in 1960 and 1964.

The Corinthians club expressed solidarity with Marques' family, friends, and fans, stating, 'Corinthians joins his family, friends and fans in this time of mourning for Brazilian sport' on platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)