Legendary Brazilian Basketball Star Wlamir Marques Passes Away at 87
Wlamir Marques, a celebrated Brazilian basketball player, has died at the age of 87. Marques played a crucial role in Brazil's victories in the 1959 and 1963 World Cups and earned two Olympic bronze medals in 1960 and 1964. His former club, Corinthians, announced his passing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:10 IST
Wlamir Marques, hailed as one of Brazil's finest basketball players, has passed away at the age of 87. His former club, Corinthians, confirmed his death on Tuesday.
Marques was instrumental in Brazil's World Cup successes in 1959 and 1963 and also achieved two Olympic bronze medals in 1960 and 1964.
The Corinthians club expressed solidarity with Marques' family, friends, and fans, stating, 'Corinthians joins his family, friends and fans in this time of mourning for Brazilian sport' on platform X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement