Blue Tigers Gear Up: A Crucial Test Against Maldives Ahead of AFC Qualifier

As the Indian football team gears up to face the Maldives in a friendly encounter, defender Rahul Bheke is aware of the challenge ahead. The match serves as a crucial test before their AFC Asian Cup qualification clash against Bangladesh. The Blue Tigers' coach, Manolo Marquez, seeks his first win with the squad amid intense preparations.

The team has been training rigorously, with two significant sessions conducted to refine their form. Bheke noted that both Maldives and Bangladesh share a similar style, providing the Indian team a testing ground for strategies. The friendly match, hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, is expected to draw enthusiastic local support.

Adding excitement to the lineup, seasoned player Sunil Chhetri has decided to come out of retirement. Bheke believes Chhetri's presence and leadership, reinforced by his recent scoring prowess in the ISL, will inject motivation into the team. The Blue Tigers aim to leverage home advantage for a strong start in their quest to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup.

