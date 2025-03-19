Left Menu

Shaking Up the Soccer World: Josh Cavallo's Continued Courage

Updated: 19-03-2025 15:21 IST
  • Australia

Josh Cavallo, who made headlines as the first openly gay player in Australia's domestic soccer league, reveals he still receives death threats four years after coming out. Despite this, his resolve to advocate for LGBTQ+ acceptance in football remains unshaken.

Playing for Adelaide United, Cavallo continues to face venom both online and off the field. In a revealing interview on the FIFPro Footballers Unfiltered podcast, he described soccer as 'a very toxic place' for gay individuals, with much work remaining to normalize their presence in the sport.

While acknowledging the support system that bolsters him through tough times, Cavallo also highlighted the positivity he has inspired. His journey, despite being marred by abuse, has been lauded by figures like South Australia's premier, emphasizing awareness about the ongoing battle against discrimination.

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

