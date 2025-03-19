Gujarat Titans Gear Up for IPL 2025: Unveiling Strategy and Fan Engagements

Gujarat Titans (GT) are bracing for a thrilling season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, with skipper Shubman Gill at the helm. At a pre-season press briefing held in Ahmedabad, the franchise's top brass, including Chief Operating Officer Arvinder Singh, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, and Head Coach Ashish Nehra, unveiled their comprehensive strategies and aspirations for the forthcoming tournament. The Titans kick off their campaign with a match against Punjab Kings on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Boasting a robust squad and strategic planning, the team aims to achieve on-field victories and deliver an unparalleled fan experience throughout the season.

Arvinder Singh, the COO of Gujarat Titans, highlighted the excitement surrounding the new IPL season. "Each IPL season brings renewed excitement, and this year is no different," Singh expressed, emphasizing the franchise's commitment to providing a top-tier experience for fans inside the stadium, courtesy of engaging activities and seamless ticket services. Meanwhile, Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, shared his enthusiasm about the squad, praising their preparation and positive outlook. "We're looking forward to another exciting season," Solanki remarked.

District by Zomato, serving as the official ticketing partner, facilitates online ticket sales via the GT App and District App. Offline ticket purchases are also accessible at various locations including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara. Notably, the stadium box office will not operate on match days. Gujarat Titans promise an enhanced fan experience with creative in-stadia activations and interaction zones, reinforcing their dedication to making IPL 2025 memorable for their supporters.

