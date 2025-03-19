Max Verstappen Clinches Victory at Chinese Grand Prix Return
The Chinese Grand Prix returned to the Formula One calendar in 2024 after a five-year hiatus. Max Verstappen emerged victorious, continuing his strong performance streak. Lewis Hamilton remains the most successful driver at the Shanghai International Circuit, while McLaren's Lando Norris leads the championship standings for the first time.
The Chinese Grand Prix returned triumphantly to the Formula One circuit in 2024, ending its five-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Max Verstappen secured the 2024 victory at the Shanghai International Circuit, reinforcing his position as a leading contender in the ongoing season.
While Lewis Hamilton holds the record for most victories at this venue, McLaren's Lando Norris has disrupted the status quo, taking the lead in the drivers' championship following a standout performance in Australia. Hamilton's impressive career tally boasts 105 wins, but the competition remains fierce with rising talents like Norris and seasoned champions like Verstappen.
The race weekend also highlighted rookie emergence from Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who made history as the youngest F1 debutant to score points, finishing fourth. His remarkable debut adds a compelling narrative to this year's championship, reflecting the dynamic evolution within the sport.
