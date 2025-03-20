Chelsea's Bold Investment in Future Talent
Chelsea is investing over 74 million euros in young talent from Sporting Portugal, securing players Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo. Quenda, a promising winger, transfers for 52 million euros, while Essugo, a midfielder, costs over 22 million euros. Both players will join Chelsea after fulfilling loan commitments.
- Country:
- Portugal
Chelsea Football Club is set to enhance its lineup by acquiring two rising stars from Sporting Portugal, in deals worth over 74 million euros, equivalent to $80 million. The Premier League powerhouse continues its strategy of investing in youthful promise to build a future-ready team.
The Portuguese team confirmed the agreements late Wednesday, announcing that 17-year-old winger Geovany Quenda will transfer for just above 52 million euros. Meanwhile, 20-year-old midfielder Dario Essugo joins for a fee exceeding 22 million euros.
Both players are expected to continue developing their skills with current teams before integrating into Chelsea's roster. Quenda will stay with Sporting until the end of next season, while Essugo will complete a loan stint at Las Palmas before transitioning to Stamford Bridge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UP Warriorz Tackle Must-Win Clash Against Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League
Rugby Premier League unveils logo
Pyla Avinash set to make Indian Premier League debut, says Ricky Ponting is a legend
UP Warriorz Triumphs in Women's Premier League Showdown
Thrilling Women's Premier League Clash: Gujarat Giants Triumph Over Delhi Capitals