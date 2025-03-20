Chelsea's Bold Investment in Future Talent

Chelsea Football Club is set to enhance its lineup by acquiring two rising stars from Sporting Portugal, in deals worth over 74 million euros, equivalent to $80 million. The Premier League powerhouse continues its strategy of investing in youthful promise to build a future-ready team.

The Portuguese team confirmed the agreements late Wednesday, announcing that 17-year-old winger Geovany Quenda will transfer for just above 52 million euros. Meanwhile, 20-year-old midfielder Dario Essugo joins for a fee exceeding 22 million euros.

Both players are expected to continue developing their skills with current teams before integrating into Chelsea's roster. Quenda will stay with Sporting until the end of next season, while Essugo will complete a loan stint at Las Palmas before transitioning to Stamford Bridge.

