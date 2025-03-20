Eddie Jordan: The Dynamic Force Behind F1's Golden Era Bids Farewell

Eddie Jordan, the influential Irish entrepreneur and former owner of the F1 team that launched Michael Schumacher's career, has died at 76. He passed away at his home in South Africa, surrounded by family. Jordan entered Formula One in 1991 with his team and remained a significant figure until selling the team in 2005 due to financial difficulties.

Known for his charisma, Jordan brought a vivacious spirit to the F1 scene, leaving a lasting mark with his dynamic approach. The team, initially founded as Jordan Grand Prix, eventually became Aston Martin. Under Jordan's leadership, the team achieved remarkable feats, including competing fiercely against well-established rivals and climbing the ranks in the constructors' championship.

Jordan's passing has left a void in the motorsport world, with many, including F1 Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali, expressing sadness. Despite battling aggressive cancer, Jordan continued to influence the sport as a manager and patron. His legacy is remembered with great fondness and admiration by those who knew him.

(With inputs from agencies.)