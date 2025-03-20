Australia Shines in World Cup Qualifier with Dominant Win Over Indonesia
Australia secured a 5-1 victory against Indonesia in a World Cup qualifier, solidifying their second-place position in Asian Group C. Goals from Jackson Irvine, Martin Boyle, and others pushed Australia ahead, while Indonesia scored a late consolation. The win strengthened Australia's chances for the 2026 finals.
In a crucial World Cup qualifier, Australia showcased their prowess with a commanding 5-1 victory over Indonesia, fortifying their second position in Asian Group C.
A brilliant display saw Jackson Irvine score twice, while Martin Boyle, Nishan Velupillay, and Lewis Miller added to the tally. Despite Indonesia's spirited efforts, including a consolation goal by Ole Romeny, Australia's formidable play was unstoppable.
The win widens Australia's lead over Indonesia, bolstering their bid for the 2026 finals, as rival teams like Saudi Arabia and China remain in pursuit. Indonesia, now adapting under new coach Patrick Kluivert, must regroup for upcoming challenges.
