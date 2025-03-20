IPL 2025: Bowlers to Get Saliva Back for Reverse Swing
The IPL 2025 will reintroduce the use of saliva on the ball, a decision supported by franchise captains to enhance reverse swing opportunities. The ban, initiated during COVID-19, was challenged by prominent bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Tim Southee, who argue it limits their effectiveness in white-ball cricket.
In a significant policy reversal, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced the reintroduction of using saliva on the cricket ball starting in the 2025 season. This decision was finalized after a meeting at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai, where most franchise captains advocated for the change, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.
The ban on saliva, which was enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, became permanent in September 2022 due to health precautions. Bowlers have since been restricted to using sweat for ball maintenance. However, numerous fast bowlers have voiced concerns, stating the saliva ban hinders their ability to achieve reverse swing, pivotal in white-ball cricket.
Notable players such as Mohammed Shami and Tim Southee have expressed their dissatisfaction. Post India's Champions Trophy victory against Australia, Shami highlighted the importance of saliva for reverse swing, stating, "We keep appealing that we should be allowed to use saliva." Southee, echoing these sentiments, emphasized on ESPN Cricinfo's Match Day programme the need for bowlers to have advantages, especially as high scoring becomes more common.
