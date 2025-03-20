Left Menu

IPL 2025: Bowlers to Get Saliva Back for Reverse Swing

The IPL 2025 will reintroduce the use of saliva on the ball, a decision supported by franchise captains to enhance reverse swing opportunities. The ban, initiated during COVID-19, was challenged by prominent bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Tim Southee, who argue it limits their effectiveness in white-ball cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:50 IST
IPL 2025: Bowlers to Get Saliva Back for Reverse Swing
IPL team captains. (Photo-X/@IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy reversal, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced the reintroduction of using saliva on the cricket ball starting in the 2025 season. This decision was finalized after a meeting at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai, where most franchise captains advocated for the change, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The ban on saliva, which was enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, became permanent in September 2022 due to health precautions. Bowlers have since been restricted to using sweat for ball maintenance. However, numerous fast bowlers have voiced concerns, stating the saliva ban hinders their ability to achieve reverse swing, pivotal in white-ball cricket.

Notable players such as Mohammed Shami and Tim Southee have expressed their dissatisfaction. Post India's Champions Trophy victory against Australia, Shami highlighted the importance of saliva for reverse swing, stating, "We keep appealing that we should be allowed to use saliva." Southee, echoing these sentiments, emphasized on ESPN Cricinfo's Match Day programme the need for bowlers to have advantages, especially as high scoring becomes more common.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025