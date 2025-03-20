Canara Bank Triumphs in Thrilling Hockey Tournament Final

Canara Bank emerged victorious in the recent All India Public Sector Hockey Tournament, thanks to the standout performance of their goalkeeper, Jagdeep Dayal, who performed heroics in the penalty shootout against Union Bank of India. This thrilling final took place on Thursday, culminating in a 7-5 win on aggregate after a 4-2 result in the shootout following a tense 3-3 draw in regulation time.

In the shootout, Canara Bank's players K.P. Dinesh, Yathish Kumar, G.N. Pruthviraj, and Likhith B.M. showed remarkable composure as they successfully converted their attempts. Union Bank of India's Darshil and Rahul C.J. managed to score during the penalties, but Govind Nag and Tejas Chavan were denied by Dayal, who was later awarded the best goalkeeper accolade.

Throughout the game, Union Bank of India adopted an aggressive approach, with Venkatesh Kenche scoring an impressive field goal early on. Despite this, Canara Bank swiftly leveled the score and maintained resilience throughout, ultimately forcing the match into a penalty shootout, where they triumphed to claim the championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)