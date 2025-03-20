Left Menu

Security Concerns May Shift IPL Clash: Kolkata's Police Urges Reschedule

Kolkata Police has requested to reschedule the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants due to heavy security deployment for Ram Navami. The Cricket Association of Bengal awaits a response from BCCI. The IPL 2025 season will open and close at Eden Gardens, an iconic cricket venue.

Kolkata Police Joint CP (HQ)Meeraj Khalid (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Police has called upon the Cricket Association of Bengal to reschedule the IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), originally slated for April 6 at Eden Gardens. This request arises due to extensive security deployment across the city for the Ram Navami festival.

Snehasish Ganguly, the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal, confirmed the development, noting that although the request was forwarded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a decision or response hasn't been issued by the cricketing body. The need to potentially move or postpone the match underscores the logistical challenges hosting major events during public festivities can pose.

The upcoming IPL 2025 season is set to feature Eden Gardens prominently, hosting the opener on March 22 and concluding with the final on May 25. After a near-decade hiatus, the iconic stadium will once again serve as the venue for the grand finale. The tournament will run 74 matches over 65 days, with key playoff engagements set for Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad's home turf.

