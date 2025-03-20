Left Menu

Gujarat's Quest: Paving the Way to Host the Olympics

Gujarat is transforming into a "sporting hub" with plans to host the Olympics. The state's budget for sports has significantly increased, and numerous sports complexes are under construction. The state's athletes have achieved substantial success at national and international levels, showcasing rapid sports development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:40 IST
Gujarat's Quest: Paving the Way to Host the Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gujarat is on a mission to establish itself as a major "sporting hub," aiming to host the prestigious Olympics in the future, according to state minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Sanghavi, addressing the legislative assembly, lauded Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the substantial Rs 250 crore allocation for sports in the 2025-26 Budget, marking a 41% increase from the previous year.

With ongoing construction of sports complexes and impressive improvements in medal counts, Gujarat is making significant strides in sports development, supported by the Olympic Readiness Programme and essential schemes for athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025