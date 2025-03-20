Gujarat's Quest: Paving the Way to Host the Olympics
Gujarat is transforming into a "sporting hub" with plans to host the Olympics. The state's budget for sports has significantly increased, and numerous sports complexes are under construction. The state's athletes have achieved substantial success at national and international levels, showcasing rapid sports development.
Gujarat is on a mission to establish itself as a major "sporting hub," aiming to host the prestigious Olympics in the future, according to state minister Harsh Sanghavi.
Sanghavi, addressing the legislative assembly, lauded Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the substantial Rs 250 crore allocation for sports in the 2025-26 Budget, marking a 41% increase from the previous year.
With ongoing construction of sports complexes and impressive improvements in medal counts, Gujarat is making significant strides in sports development, supported by the Olympic Readiness Programme and essential schemes for athletes.
