Gujarat's Quest: Paving the Way to Host the Olympics

Gujarat is on a mission to establish itself as a major "sporting hub," aiming to host the prestigious Olympics in the future, according to state minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Sanghavi, addressing the legislative assembly, lauded Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the substantial Rs 250 crore allocation for sports in the 2025-26 Budget, marking a 41% increase from the previous year.

With ongoing construction of sports complexes and impressive improvements in medal counts, Gujarat is making significant strides in sports development, supported by the Olympic Readiness Programme and essential schemes for athletes.

