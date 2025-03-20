Kirsty Coventry: From Gold Medals to IOC Presidency

Kirsty Coventry, a decorated Olympian and former swimmer from Zimbabwe, has been elected as the new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Her election marks a historic moment as she becomes the first African and the first woman to lead the prestigious Olympic body.

Born in Harare in 1983, Coventry made her mark at the 2004 Athens Olympics, securing multiple medals and establishing herself as Africa's most decorated Olympian. Her success continued through the Beijing Games in 2008, further solidifying her legacy in competitive swimming.

Transitioning from athlete to administrator, Coventry served as Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation. Her leadership has focused on grassroots sports development and athlete representation, and her presidency aims to modernize the IOC while confronting challenges like climate change and athlete mental health.

