India Makes Bold Move to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India has officially submitted a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad as it eyes the opportunity to host the 2036 Olympics too. This move was confirmed by a source from the sports ministry after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) sent a letter of intent.

If successful, Ahmedabad will not only host the Commonwealth Games but also be in the running for the 2036 Olympics. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is set to evaluate India's proposal, with the final announcement expected from the CGF General Assembly soon.

While India faces competition from nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey for the 2036 Olympics, this bid marks a strategic step forward in India's ambition to host major global sporting events. The decision comes after recent challenges in hosting the games, including Victoria's withdrawal from the 2026 CWG.

(With inputs from agencies.)