Japan Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup After a Decisive Victory
Japan qualified for the 2026 World Cup after defeating Bahrain 2-0, confirming their participation in the finals. The team leads Group C, securing an eighth consecutive World Cup appearance. Concurrently, Iran's triumph over the UAE places them on the cusp of qualifying, while Australia bolsters their prospects with a win against Indonesia.
Japan has officially become the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, defeating Bahrain 2-0 at Saitama Stadium, ensuring their spot in next year's tournament.
Midfielder Daichi Kamada and playmaker Takefusa Kubo scored in the second half, keeping Japan at the top of Group C and securing a top-two position in Asia's preliminary standings.
Iran is nearing a fourth consecutive World Cup berth following their 2-0 victory against the UAE, as Australia solidifies its qualification hopes with a convincing 5-1 win over Indonesia in Group C.
