Japan Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup After a Decisive Victory

Japan has officially become the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, defeating Bahrain 2-0 at Saitama Stadium, ensuring their spot in next year's tournament.

Midfielder Daichi Kamada and playmaker Takefusa Kubo scored in the second half, keeping Japan at the top of Group C and securing a top-two position in Asia's preliminary standings.

Iran is nearing a fourth consecutive World Cup berth following their 2-0 victory against the UAE, as Australia solidifies its qualification hopes with a convincing 5-1 win over Indonesia in Group C.

