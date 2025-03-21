Left Menu

Carlos Sainz and Williams: A New Era for Formula One

Carlos Sainz, a former Ferrari driver, has provided feedback on the Williams 2025 racing car, sparking curiosity but not yet affecting their strategy. Williams, having improved performance, aims to rise in rankings, supported by Sainz's insights, after signing him in a strategic move.

Williams

Carlos Sainz, the former Ferrari driver, has sparked intrigue with his feedback on Williams' upcoming 2025 racing car, though as of now, it hasn't influenced the team's design decisions, according to the head of vehicle performance.

Williams, fresh from improvements in performance during preseason and the Australian Grand Prix, is eyeing a climb up the constructors' championship standings. Driver Alex Albon secured a commendable fifth place in Australia, marking his best result since his tenure with Red Bull. The team's strategic signing of Sainz highlights a recent trend of investment and innovation efforts.

Sainz's inputs align with the areas Williams identified as needing improvement. His arrival followed a dramatic shift in the driver market, influenced by Lewis Hamilton's unexpected move to Ferrari, which shuffled available seats and presented Sainz with new opportunities.

