Hamilton Stuns in Shanghai: Ferrari's Sprint to Pole

Lewis Hamilton secured a sensational sprint race pole for Ferrari in Shanghai, breaking the lap record. He outpaced Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who secured second place. McLaren's Oscar Piastri took third, highlighting fierce competition. Hamilton's achievement marks a strong comeback after a disappointing season start in Australia.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton electrified his fans on Friday by conquering the Shanghai circuit lap record, securing his first sprint race pole for Ferrari in China, and proving his critics wrong. Starting alongside him on the front row was Red Bull's reigning champion, Max Verstappen, who missed the top spot by a mere 0.018 seconds.

Oscar Piastri from McLaren shone by finishing third, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc closely following in fourth. The spotlight was firmly on Hamilton, who moved from Mercedes to Ferrari and turned his fortunes around after finishing 10th in Australia last week.

Amidst the excitement, McLaren's Lando Norris struggled as a wind gust disrupted his lap, leaving him sixth. The session also highlighted newcomers like Andrea Kimi Antonelli, starting seventh. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Liam Lawson faced challenges, being positioned last on the grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

