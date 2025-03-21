Left Menu

Hasan Nawaz's Explosive Century Keeps Pakistan's Series Hopes Alive

Hasan Nawaz's unbeaten 105 off 45 balls led Pakistan to a nine-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third T20, maintaining their chances in the series. Supported by Salman Ali Agha's 51, Pakistan chased down 204 with ease after a stuttering start in previous matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a thrilling showdown, Hasan Nawaz delivered a remarkable unbeaten century, scoring 105 from just 45 balls, as Pakistan triumphed over New Zealand by nine wickets in the third Twenty20 international. This victory keeps Pakistan's hopes alive in the five-match series.

Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, Pakistan reversed the pattern of the initial games, where New Zealand emerged victorious by nine and five wickets. Nawaz received solid support from captain Salman Ali Agha, who added 51 from 31 balls in an unbroken 133-run partnership for the second wicket. Pakistan reached 207-1, easily surpassing New Zealand's total of 204 with four overs to spare, marking the visitors' heaviest T20 loss by wickets.

Despite scoring ducks in his earlier games, Nawaz expressed his gratitude to his team for their unwavering support. Mark Chapman's 94 from 44 balls was a standout for New Zealand, but with consistent wickets falling, their efforts were insufficient. Haris Rauf's 3-29 and a strong start from Mohammad Haris with 41 from 20 balls fueled Pakistan's convincing win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

