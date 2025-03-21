Tendulkar Hails India's Triple Crown Triumph in Masters League

Sachin Tendulkar has hailed the Indian Masters team's remarkable third consecutive title win at the International Masters League as a testament to strategic planning and excellent teamwork. The Indian Masters triumphed over the West Indies Masters by six wickets, courtesy of a stellar 74-run performance by Ambati Rayudu and three crucial wickets taken by Ranganath Vinay Kumar during the match held on March 16 in Raipur. Tendulkar himself added 25 runs to the scoreboard during the title clash.

Reflecting on the victory, Tendulkar said, "Yes, it is a fantastic achievement. And it's a reflection of good teamwork, proper planning, and execution of the plans that we had decided upon. So, it does feel really nice to win three times in a row." Tendulkar also expressed joy in reconnecting with the Raipur crowd, stating it was a pleasure to engage both the older and newer generations of cricket fans.

The iconic cricketer praised his teammates for their significant contributions throughout the league, highlighting Yusuf Pathan's powerful batting against Sri Lanka, Irfan Pathan's crucial wicket, and Abhimanyu Mithun's game-changing over. Additionally, Yuvraj Singh's explosive performance against Australia and Shahbaz Nadeem's key wickets were noted as pivotal moments that kept the momentum in India's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)