Wave and Basketball Africa League Team Up to Expand Access for Basketball Fans in Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire

In a bold move to expand basketball's reach and enrich the fan experience across West Africa, the Basketball Africa League (BAL) has announced an exciting new marketing partnership with Wave, Africa’s fastest-growing mobile money platform. This dynamic collaboration aims to bring fans closer to the game through a range of engaging community initiatives, exclusive rewards, and infrastructure development ahead of and during the highly anticipated 2025 BAL season.

Community-Driven Basketball: Streetball Tournament in Dakar

Kicking off the partnership is a high-energy 5-on-5 streetball tournament set to launch in Dakar, Senegal, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Featuring eight male teams, the tournament is designed to bring grassroots basketball to the forefront and engage the local community in the buildup to the BAL Sahara Conference group phase, which will run from April 26 to May 4 at the Dakar Arena.

The eight participating teams will include four selected by the Senegalese Basketball Federation and four teams chosen through an open registration process, currently live at this link. A dedicated selection committee will review applications and select the final four teams, giving aspiring players a once-in-a-lifetime chance to shine on a regional stage.

The tournament will culminate with a championship showdown in early May, coinciding with the conclusion of the Sahara Conference.

Wave App Rewards: Unlocking Exclusive Access for Fans

In addition to fostering local competition, Wave is enhancing the BAL fan experience through its Wave App rewards program. Wave users in Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire will be able to earn exclusive gifts, VIP experiences, merchandise, and discounted tickets to BAL games by engaging with the app.

Tickets to the Sahara Conference games in Dakar are already available at BAL.NBA.com and Bal-teewtickets.com, with special Wave offers for mobile money users looking to attend live matches and support their favorite teams.

This initiative is aimed at making professional basketball more accessible and rewarding to everyday fans, reinforcing Wave’s vision of a connected, cashless Africa.

BAL Expands Its Footprint in Côte d’Ivoire with Infrastructure and Opportunity

The partnership also extends beyond Senegal, with meaningful investment planned in Côte d’Ivoire. In September 2025, BAL and Wave will unveil a newly refurbished basketball court in Abidjan, giving young athletes access to a professional-grade facility for training, competition, and personal growth.

Alongside the court’s inauguration, the two organizations will host a youth training camp, featuring coaching and mentorship designed to nurture the next generation of basketball talent in Côte d’Ivoire.

As part of this initiative, one lucky Wave user in Côte d’Ivoire will win an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2025 BAL Finals in Pretoria, South Africa, set for June 14. This unforgettable experience will allow the winner to witness the pinnacle of African basketball and represent their country on the continental stage.

Voices from the Partnership

Amadou Gallo Fall, President of the BAL, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying:

“Our collaboration with Wave is part of our commitment to make the BAL and basketball more accessible across the continent. We look forward to working together to provide more opportunities for youth, players, and fans in Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire to engage with the game and our league.”

El Hadji Malick Guèye, Wave Senegal’s General Director, emphasized the cultural and social significance of the initiative:

“This marketing partnership with the BAL aligns perfectly with Wave’s ambition to expand access to essential services, both in finance and culture. Just as we’ve revolutionized digital payments, we believe basketball can drive social change. By supporting the BAL and launching community-driven events, we reinforce our commitment to a cashless, inclusive, and connected Africa.”

Katier Bamba, Wave Côte d’Ivoire’s General Director, added:

“Basketball is a growing passion in Côte d’Ivoire, and we are thrilled to work with the BAL to provide opportunities that will leave a lasting impact. The court refurbishment in Abidjan will empower youth and serve as a local hub for engagement, skill development, and inspiration.”

Star-Studded Sahara Conference

The 2025 Sahara Conference group phase will see four top-tier teams battling for BAL supremacy at the Dakar Arena:

ASC Ville de Dakar (Senegal) – Representing the home crowd

Petro de Luanda (Angola) – Defending BAL champions

Kriol Star (Cape Verde) – Making their first-ever BAL appearance

US Monastir (Tunisia) – 2022 BAL champions and perennial powerhouse

This mix of seasoned champions and fresh talent promises thrilling matchups, with fans expected to turn out in large numbers to cheer on their teams.

Looking Ahead: Building a Lasting Legacy

The BAL-Wave partnership represents a powerful alignment of sport, technology, and community impact. From streetball tournaments and digital rewards to court renovations and youth camps, this collaboration underscores a shared mission: to make basketball more accessible, inclusive, and transformative for Africa’s future generations.

Stay tuned for more updates on the BAL 2025 season, ticket promotions, and how to get involved—whether on the court or in the crowd.

For registration, tickets, and further details, visit: https://BAL.NBA.com