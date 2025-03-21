Left Menu

Chennai Honors Cricketer Ashwin by Renaming Street

Ravichandran Ashwin, a renowned cricketer, is being honored by the Greater Chennai Corporation with a street named after him in West Mambalam. The move highlights his significant contribution to sports. The initiative was supported by Carrom Ball Event and Marketing and approved by the state government.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to honor former international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin by renaming a street in his name. The unanimous decision highlights Ashwin's exceptional contributions to the world of cricket.

On Friday, the Chennai Mayor, R Priya, presided over a meeting that approved the renaming of Ramakrishnapuram First Street in West Mambalam, where Ashwin resides. This followed advocacy from Carrom Ball Event and Marketing, represented by COO S Karthik, to celebrate Ashwin's legacy.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who holds the Padma Shri and has represented both India and Tamil Nadu, is regarded as one of cricket's finest all-rounders. The corporation's decision received formal approval from the state government, emphasizing the sportsman's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

