Chennai Honors Cricketer Ashwin by Renaming Street

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to honor former international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin by renaming a street in his name. The unanimous decision highlights Ashwin's exceptional contributions to the world of cricket.

On Friday, the Chennai Mayor, R Priya, presided over a meeting that approved the renaming of Ramakrishnapuram First Street in West Mambalam, where Ashwin resides. This followed advocacy from Carrom Ball Event and Marketing, represented by COO S Karthik, to celebrate Ashwin's legacy.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who holds the Padma Shri and has represented both India and Tamil Nadu, is regarded as one of cricket's finest all-rounders. The corporation's decision received formal approval from the state government, emphasizing the sportsman's impact.

