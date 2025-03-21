Left Menu

Star Striker's Surprising Yellow Card Moment

New Zealand forward Chris Wood received a yellow card for signing autographs during a World Cup qualifier against Fiji. Despite scoring a hat-trick in the 7-0 victory, Wood was booked for the gesture as the game was ongoing. New Zealand faces New Caledonia next in the Oceania final.

Updated: 21-03-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:07 IST
In a rare instance on the football pitch, New Zealand forward Chris Wood received a peculiar yellow card during a World Cup qualifier against Fiji. Wood, who scored a hat-trick in the 7-0 win, was cautioned for signing autographs while the match continued.

The Premier League standout, currently playing for Nottingham Forest, had just finished celebrating his third goal in Wellington when he headed to the stands to meet fans. The gesture, though appreciated by spectators, earned him a booking from referee Norbert Hauata for leaving the field of play.

Despite the unusual incident, Wood's focus remains on the future. The All Whites are set to face New Caledonia in the Oceania qualifying final in Auckland, aiming for their first World Cup appearance since 2010 in South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

