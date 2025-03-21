Varun Chakravarthy Braces for the IPL 'Different Beast'

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, pivotal in India's Champions Trophy triumph, acknowledges the unique challenges posed by the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chakravarthy emphasizes the need to approach each tournament from scratch, leaving past successes behind as he prepares for the upcoming matches with cautious optimism.

Addressing the media ahead of the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chakravarthy highlighted the importance of adaptability in maintaining his unpredictability against advanced technology and video analysis. He elaborated on the tactical sequences he employs, showcasing his focus on personal improvement and strategic gameplay.

Chakravarthy also expressed eagerness about the IPL 2025 rule changes, particularly the introduction of two balls to counter dew during night games, which he believes will benefit spinners. Additionally, he shared his excitement about facing cricket star Virat Kohli, indicating his readiness for the intense competition the IPL presents.

(With inputs from agencies.)