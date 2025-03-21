Left Menu

Conflict and Controversy Surround BFI Elections

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections have been paused following conflicting directives from the Delhi and Himachal Pradesh High Courts. The conflicts arose over eligibility criteria for the electoral college and nomination deadlines. The elections, originally scheduled before February 2, face indefinite delays amid ongoing legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming elections for the Boxing Federation of India have been paused due to a legal quagmire involving conflicting court orders. The issue began with a March 7 directive from BFI President Ajay Singh, which excluded certain members from the electoral college.

The Delhi High Court told the BFI to proceed with elections, contradicting the March 7 order, while the Himachal Pradesh High Court directed an extension of the nomination deadline. Former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, whose disqualification has been challenged, aims to contest for the presidency.

With elections originally intended before February 2, the process now stands indefinitely paused, pending further court actions. The delay contributes to a climate of controversy, putting the organization's electoral integrity in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

