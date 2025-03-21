Conflict and Controversy Surround BFI Elections

The upcoming elections for the Boxing Federation of India have been paused due to a legal quagmire involving conflicting court orders. The issue began with a March 7 directive from BFI President Ajay Singh, which excluded certain members from the electoral college.

The Delhi High Court told the BFI to proceed with elections, contradicting the March 7 order, while the Himachal Pradesh High Court directed an extension of the nomination deadline. Former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, whose disqualification has been challenged, aims to contest for the presidency.

With elections originally intended before February 2, the process now stands indefinitely paused, pending further court actions. The delay contributes to a climate of controversy, putting the organization's electoral integrity in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)