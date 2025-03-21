Left Menu

Kohli's IPL 2025: A New Era of Batting & Strategy

Kane Williamson asserts that Virat Kohli will greatly influence RCB's prospects in IPL 2025. Kohli, showcasing classic form, is set to lead RCB's batting lineup. Discussion also covers the continuation of the Impact Player rule and potential effects on cricket strategy.

Updated: 21-03-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:19 IST
Virat Kohli

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson believes Virat Kohli will significantly impact the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's success in IPL 2025. Kohli, who has experienced a resurgence in form, is expected to spearhead RCB's batting attack, starting from the opener's slot against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at Eden Gardens.

Williamson, who was without a team in the previous IPL season, commented on Kohli's evolving game strategy. He noted that although Kohli's style has changed, his passion and hunger remain, as evident in his recent performances. Williamson also highlighted the potential impact of removing the saliva ban for bowlers in white ball cricket.

Moreover, the BCCI's decision to retain the Impact Player rule for the IPL 2025 has sparked discussions on its effects. While all-rounders' roles may be less significant, Williamson sees the rule as beneficial, noting that run rates have increased. The rule shapes team strategies, especially post-toss decisions.

