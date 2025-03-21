Olympic Champion Becomes India's Trap Shooting Coach

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced the appointment of acclaimed British shooter Peter Wilson as the foreign coach of the national trap team. Wilson, a gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, had applied for the position last year following the Paris Games.

According to a senior NRAI official, Wilson will commit 180 days annually to training Indian shooters. Meanwhile, Riccardo Filippelli, a noted Italian shooter, is likely to be named the skeet coach. Filippelli, who set a world record at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi in 2017, is set to join the coaching team.

Wilson started coaching after double trap was removed from the Olympics, shifting focus to mentoring Nathan Hales, who secured a trap gold with an Olympic record in Paris. Wilson aims to prepare Indian shooters for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles after expressing interest last year in guiding the team.

