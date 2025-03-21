Left Menu

Olympic Champion Becomes India's Trap Shooting Coach

Peter Wilson, British gold medalist in trap shooting, has been appointed as the foreign coach for India's national trap shooting team by the National Rifle Association of India. Wilson, renowned for his Olympic achievements, will oversee Indian shooters for 180 days annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:35 IST
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced the appointment of acclaimed British shooter Peter Wilson as the foreign coach of the national trap team. Wilson, a gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, had applied for the position last year following the Paris Games.

According to a senior NRAI official, Wilson will commit 180 days annually to training Indian shooters. Meanwhile, Riccardo Filippelli, a noted Italian shooter, is likely to be named the skeet coach. Filippelli, who set a world record at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi in 2017, is set to join the coaching team.

Wilson started coaching after double trap was removed from the Olympics, shifting focus to mentoring Nathan Hales, who secured a trap gold with an Olympic record in Paris. Wilson aims to prepare Indian shooters for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles after expressing interest last year in guiding the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

