Weather Delays Stir Action at Porsche Singapore Classic
Shubhankar Sharma scored a 4-under 68 at the DP World Tour's Porsche Singapore Classic, tying for 15th place. Despite a double bogey, his six birdies helped him to a competitive start. Persistent rain reduced the event to 54 holes, with Matthew Jordan and Marcus Armitage leading the first round.
- Country:
- Singapore
Shubhankar Sharma started the Porsche Singapore Classic with a promising 4-under 68, finishing tied 15th after the weather-disrupted opening day. Despite a double bogey on the ninth hole, Sharma's six birdies positioned him well for the tournament at Laguna Golf and Country Club.
Persistent rain forced the event to commence on Friday, reducing it to 54 holes. English golfers Matthew Jordan and Marcus Armitage stole the spotlight with impressive performances, both carding a 65 to lead after the first round.
Local talent Brayden Lee caught attention with a solid 69, making a strong debut in the prestigious tournament. The cutoff for progressing remains at the top 65 players plus ties, to be determined after the second round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"His captaincy in this tournament was great", Nasser Hussain praises Steve Smith
Zeel upsets top-seed Ankita in ITF W35 tennis tournament
Indian cricket team played wonderfully through the tournament; congratulations to our team for splendid display: PM Modi.
Tournament Thrills and Surprises: A Roundup of Sports Headlines
BNP Paribas Extends Title Sponsorship of Indian Wells Tennis Tournament