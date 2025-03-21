BCCI Revamps IPL Rules: Saliva Use, Dew Challenges, and Expanded DRS

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced significant changes to the rules and regulations for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, following a meeting with captains, coaches, and managers. Representatives from all 10 IPL teams gathered at the BCCI headquarters on Thursday, March 20, to provide feedback and opinions on various playing conditions.

In a return to traditional ball maintenance practices, the use of saliva for shining the ball will be permitted once again, effective from IPL 2025. This decision comes after thorough consultations with the teams, lifting the ban imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, to address the challenges posed by dew in evening matches, the bowling side will have an option to request a ball change post the 10th over, regardless of visible dew. This step aims to mitigate the advantages dew offers to the batting side.

Furthermore, the 2025 season will also witness the implementation of a new Code of Conduct, featuring a demerit points system valid for 36 months. The IPL's DRS scope is set to expand, now covering height-based no-ball and wide-ball reviews facilitated by Hawk-Eye technology. These initiatives intend to refine decision-making and uphold fair play across the league.

