Reading FC's Future in Limbo: Dai Yongge Ordered to Divest

Reading FC's Chinese owner, Dai Yongge, has been mandated to divest his interests in the third-tier club after being disqualified by the English Football League's owners' and directors' test, according to the EFL.

Yongge is under pressure to complete the sale by April 4. The EFL has stated that failure to comply may lead to further regulatory actions. Reading FC remains in talks with potential buyers to ensure the club's long-term stability.

The club, which faces financial challenges and was relegated from the Championship in 2023, is currently eighth in League One. Fans have criticized Yongge for past financial mismanagement, which contributed to the club's hardships.

