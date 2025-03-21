Left Menu

Reading FC's Future in Limbo: Dai Yongge Ordered to Divest

Reading FC's owner, Dai Yongge, has been ordered to sell the club by April 4 after being disqualified under the English Football League's test for owners and directors. The EFL aims to secure the club's future amidst financial difficulties and partial relegation, with potential buyers entering exclusivity talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:14 IST
Reading FC's Future in Limbo: Dai Yongge Ordered to Divest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reading FC's Chinese owner, Dai Yongge, has been mandated to divest his interests in the third-tier club after being disqualified by the English Football League's owners' and directors' test, according to the EFL.

Yongge is under pressure to complete the sale by April 4. The EFL has stated that failure to comply may lead to further regulatory actions. Reading FC remains in talks with potential buyers to ensure the club's long-term stability.

The club, which faces financial challenges and was relegated from the Championship in 2023, is currently eighth in League One. Fans have criticized Yongge for past financial mismanagement, which contributed to the club's hardships.

