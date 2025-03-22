Left Menu

Bright Debut: Lewis-Skelly and Burn Join England's Lineup

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle's Dan Burn are set to make their debuts for England against Albania in the 2026 World Cup qualifier. Thomas Tuchel unveils his first starting lineup, recalling Marcus Rashford, currently loaned to Aston Villa, for the match at Wembley.

Arsenal's rising star Myles Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle United defender Dan Burn are poised to represent England in their debut match this Friday against Albania, marking the commencement of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at Wembley Stadium.

In a strategic move, Thomas Tuchel has selected his inaugural starting lineup as the national team's manager, bringing back Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa.

England finds itself in Group K alongside Albania, Andorra, Latvia, and Serbia. The squad includes key players such as Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Ezri Konsa, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Curtis Jones, Phil Foden, and Harry Kane, showcasing a blend of experienced talent and fresh faces.

