Rising Stars Shine in England's World Cup Qualifier

Thomas Tuchel, renowned for his coaching stints at PSG, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, made a bold move in his England debut by introducing fresh talent in the World Cup qualifiers against Albania.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, an Arsenal prodigy, and Dan Burn of Newcastle United, both earned their first international caps, with Lewis-Skelly at 18 and Burn, a standout from Newcastle's recent trophy win, captivating the fans.

Additionally, Marcus Rashford, who had been sidelined at Manchester United, returned to the national squad, cementing his resurgence. England is set to face Latvia next, as Tuchel steers towards a promising campaign.

