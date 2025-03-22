Left Menu

Rising Stars Shine in England's World Cup Qualifier

Thomas Tuchel, England's new head coach, debuted Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dan Burn in their World Cup qualifier against Albania. Marcus Rashford returned to the squad, marking a significant comeback. The match against Latvia follows. Tuchel, formerly with PSG and Bayern, aims to lead England to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 01:09 IST
Rising Stars Shine in England's World Cup Qualifier

Thomas Tuchel, renowned for his coaching stints at PSG, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, made a bold move in his England debut by introducing fresh talent in the World Cup qualifiers against Albania.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, an Arsenal prodigy, and Dan Burn of Newcastle United, both earned their first international caps, with Lewis-Skelly at 18 and Burn, a standout from Newcastle's recent trophy win, captivating the fans.

Additionally, Marcus Rashford, who had been sidelined at Manchester United, returned to the national squad, cementing his resurgence. England is set to face Latvia next, as Tuchel steers towards a promising campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025