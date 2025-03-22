Myles Lewis-Skelly Shines in England's Victory Over Albania

In a promising showcase of young talent, England debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly marked new coach Thomas Tuchel's debut with an opening goal in a 2-0 triumph over Albania in their World Cup qualifier.

The Arsenal left back was joined by Newcastle's Dan Burn in earning their first caps, as Lewis-Skelly scored in front of a vibrant Wembley crowd. England secured victory in the 77th minute when captain Harry Kane delivered a precision finish, cementing Tuchel's winning start.

Burn nearly added to the score but was denied by the crossbar. England faces Latvia next at Wembley on Monday, while Albania will take on Andorra.

