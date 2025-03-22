Left Menu

Myles Lewis-Skelly Shines in England's Victory Over Albania

England debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly, under new coach Thomas Tuchel, scored the first goal in a 2-0 victory over Albania in a World Cup qualifier. Lewis-Skelly and fellow debutant Dan Burn helped England clinch the win. Harry Kane secured the game with a late goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 03:13 IST
Myles Lewis-Skelly Shines in England's Victory Over Albania

In a promising showcase of young talent, England debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly marked new coach Thomas Tuchel's debut with an opening goal in a 2-0 triumph over Albania in their World Cup qualifier.

The Arsenal left back was joined by Newcastle's Dan Burn in earning their first caps, as Lewis-Skelly scored in front of a vibrant Wembley crowd. England secured victory in the 77th minute when captain Harry Kane delivered a precision finish, cementing Tuchel's winning start.

Burn nearly added to the score but was denied by the crossbar. England faces Latvia next at Wembley on Monday, while Albania will take on Andorra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025