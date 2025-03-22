Thomas Tuchel's First Victory as England Coach: A Mixed Bag of Challenges

Thomas Tuchel kicked off his role as England's football coach with a 2-0 victory over Albania, yet the match highlighted the complexities he faces in this high-stakes position.

Appointed in October, Tuchel's tenure officially began in January, leading to his first win in the World Cup qualifiers. Notable was Myles Lewis-Skelly's strong debut, scoring in the 20th minute.

Despite Harry Kane's confidence-securing goal, Tuchel identified areas needing improvement, emphasizing the need for greater dynamism and strategic runs, particularly as England prepares for a challenging match against Latvia.

