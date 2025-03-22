George Foreman: From Boxing Legend to Infomercial Icon

George Foreman, the legendary heavyweight boxer known for his remarkable second act both inside and outside the ring, died at age 76, according to his family. Foreman's career included reclaiming the heavyweight title and establishing himself as a successful product pitchman, most notably for an electric cooking grill.

Born in Marshall, Texas in 1949, Foreman rose from a troubled youth in Houston to Olympic glory, capturing the heavyweight boxing gold medal in 1968. His professional career was highlighted by a famous bout against Muhammad Ali, as well as a remarkable comeback in the 1990s to regain the championship.

In his later years, Foreman's business acumen shone through his association with the George Foreman Grill, which earned him a sizable fortune. Foreman's influence extended beyond sports, leaving a legacy of resilience and self-improvement that continues to inspire many.

