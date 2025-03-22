Left Menu

Unveiling Excellence: National Para Fencing Championship in Odisha

The National Para Fencing Championship will take place in Odisha from March 28 to 31. Organized by the Para Sports Association of Odisha, the event will host about 200 para fencers from over 25 states. The championship signifies Odisha's dedication to advancing sports, spotlighting exceptional para-athletes.

Updated: 22-03-2025 14:22 IST
The National Para Fencing Championship is set to showcase top para athletes from around the nation as they converge on Odisha from March 28 to 31. This significant event promises fierce competition among approximately 200 para fencers representing over 25 states.

Organized by the Para Sports Association of Odisha (PSAO) under the authority of the Paralympic Committee of India, the championship will be hosted at the esteemed Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium and Kalinga Sports Complex.

Supported by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, the event underscores the region's dedication to sports development. PSAO President Kamala Kanta Rath expressed enthusiasm for the championship, highlighting its potential to inspire both athletes and spectators alike.

