Oscar Piastri's Historic Pole at Chinese Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri clinched his first proper pole position at the Chinese Grand Prix, with McLaren's Lando Norris starting third and Max Verstappen fourth. Piastri became the first Australian on pole since Daniel Ricciardo in 2018. George Russell joins Piastri on the front row after a standout lap.
Oscar Piastri of McLaren secured his first full pole position at the Chinese Grand Prix, marking a significant milestone in his Formula One career. The Australian clocked the fastest lap at the Shanghai International Circuit, surpassing Mercedes' George Russell, who starts alongside him on the front row.
Race leaders shifted during final laps as Lando Norris, the championship frontrunner, aborted his last circuit, placing third, followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen in fourth. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be in the third row, trailing Piastri's impressive pace.
Piastri's achievement is a landmark for Australia, being the first to secure pole since Daniel Ricciardo in 2018. The McLaren team, buoyed by optimism, aims for a strong performance after suit adjustments following a challenging sprint, with team executives expressing confidence in their drivers' potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lando Norris Shocks with Pole at Australian GP
Lando Norris Secures Pole at Australian Grand Prix
Lando Norris Triumphs at Australian Grand Prix's Intense Qualifiers
Lando Norris Shines in Melbourne: A Noble Start at the Australian Grand Prix
Lando Norris Clinches First Australian GP in Thrilling Wet Race